Android

Supposed Galaxy S10 clear case has kept headphone jack

Contents

While there’s plenty to worry about when it comes to 5G phones — like a bulkier and more awkward form factor with no promise of meaningful improvements to battery life — there was a hint today that the Galaxy S10 would be having a piece of that action with a weirdly-notched display.

Well, the latest leak coming from Weibo tech talker Ice Universe won’t tell us much about the display, but it might tell us if the device will have a headphone jack or not.

And apparently, it will. A short video of a person handling what is claimed to be a clear case for a Galaxy S10 model indicates a wide berth for rear cameras and holes on the bottom side for what we presume are the bottom-firing speaker, a microphone, the USB-C port and a large enough cut-out for a 3.5mm hole.

Of course, presumption is not enough, but if Samsung’s willing to keep the jack around, it’ll keep a good rapport with a lot of fans. And at least we can be fairly confident that the following should not happen:

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
BGR
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
cases, China, Galaxy S10, headphone jack, Leaks, News, Rumors, Samsung, Video
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed