Supposed Galaxy S10 clear case has kept headphone jack

While there’s plenty to worry about when it comes to 5G phones — like a bulkier and more awkward form factor with no promise of meaningful improvements to battery life — there was a hint today that the Galaxy S10 would be having a piece of that action with a weirdly-notched display.

Well, the latest leak coming from Weibo tech talker Ice Universe won’t tell us much about the display, but it might tell us if the device will have a headphone jack or not.

The Galaxy S10 protective case tells us that the 3.5mm headphone jack still exists. pic.twitter.com/QIKSEB8dt4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2018

And apparently, it will. A short video of a person handling what is claimed to be a clear case for a Galaxy S10 model indicates a wide berth for rear cameras and holes on the bottom side for what we presume are the bottom-firing speaker, a microphone, the USB-C port and a large enough cut-out for a 3.5mm hole.

Of course, presumption is not enough, but if Samsung’s willing to keep the jack around, it’ll keep a good rapport with a lot of fans. And at least we can be fairly confident that the following should not happen: