Samsung Galaxy S10 hits 70 markets globally today

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S10 line-up, consisting of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, on February 20, 2019. As promised, today, March 8, Samsung is launching the 2019 flagship family of smartphones worldwide. It is available today in around 70 markets (including the U.S., Canada, India, China and all of Europe), and it will hit an additional 60, for a total of 130 markets by the end of the month.

While pre-registrations in Korea, Samsung’s home market, fell short of expectations and previous model performance numbers, analysts are predicting that Samsung will move anywhere between 40 and 45 million Galaxy S10 units this year.

Prices vary from market to market, carrier to carrier, and depending on the model and configuration you choose. There will also be a 5G Galaxy S10 that will hit select markets in the coming months, starting with Korea.