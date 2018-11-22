Galaxy S10 launch details, Samsung Galaxy Flex? | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, new rumors hint the color variants and launch dates for the Galaxy S10. Samsung executives are still debating over the name of their foldable smartphone which could be the Samsung Flex or Galaxy Flex. T-Mobile just made a successful 5G connection to their 600MHz spectrum and has also teased its merger with Sprint. Xiaomi just opened 500 stores in India simultaneously, breaking a world record. We end today’s show with deals for the LG G7 ThinQ on B&H.
- It seems that we could get a ceramic back in the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Report: These are the four Galaxy S10 colors
- Samsung’s foldable smartphone: from Galaxy F to Galaxy Flex or Samsung Flex
- T-Mobile completes 5G connection over 600MHz
- Xiaomi opens 500 stores in India at once, earns world record
- The LG G7 ThinQ has a $220 discount at B&H Photo Video
