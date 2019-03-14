Samsung to ship 20 million Galaxy S10 units in H1, slightly better than S9

There are mixed reports when it comes to the market performance of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 line-up. On one hand, we heard reports suggesting that in Korea, fewer people pre-registered for it than did for the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note9. On the other hand, just recently, Samsung told the world that its U.S. pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 broke all previous records.

Meanwhile, analysts are predicting that Samsung will move between 40 and 45 million Galaxy S10 units this year. By contrast, it is estimated that Apple shipped 66 million iPhones in the first fiscal quarter of 2019 alone.

Now a recent report suggests that Samsung will ship 20 million Galaxy S10 units in the first half of the year. That consists of 10 million in the first quarter, and another 10 million in the April-June quarter. The information in the report is allegedly coming from Samsung’s parts suppliers.

If these predictions turn out to be true, the Galaxy S10 will slightly outperform the Galaxy S9, which sold 19.2 million for the first half of 2018 and 15,8 for the second half (35 million total). “Considering that the smartphone market is undergoing a slump, the Galaxy S10 is faring well. However, it is unavoidable that demand will slow in the second half“, said an unnamed industry official.