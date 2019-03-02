Android

Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint sensor broken by JerryRigEverything

If you purchase the Galaxy S10e this spring, you won’t have to deal with the in-display fingerprint sensor underneath the displays of the Galaxy S10 and S10+. You won’t have the doubly urgent need to get a glass protector.

But if you do opt for the other ones, Zack Nelson of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has a video for you. Nelson scratches, burns and bends his way through another one of his characteristic durability tests.

Click below for the video and scroll even further for a rundown on what happened to the Galaxy S10:

  • Most of the surfaces, including the one covering the display, are made of Gorilla Glass 6. This scratches against materials with a Mohs mineral hardness level of 6. A light drag of the keys shouldn’t hurt, but don’t go cramming your phone pocket.
  • The frame is made out of malleable, but “good enough” aluminium.
  • The Dynamic AMOLED display survives the touch of a lighter’s flame for 15 seconds. The pixels turn off, then turn back on with no problem. However, the oleophobic coating does evaporate.
  • The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is able work accurately through scratches on the display cover glass, but will not take any deep gashes or cracks kindly. Biometric data distortion gets real.
  • In an attempt to bend the phone in half, there was no kinking, no creaking, no movement at all.

