More Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanner details emerge

Earlier today we’ve heard that Samsung is going to ditch the iris scanner on the upcoming Galaxy S10. The information now has been confirmed by Ice universe leakster on Twitter. While this is far from an official confirmation, it still corroborates previous information we’ve heard. Additionally, he continues to confirm that the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 will be the only biometric feature on the phone.

We know that there are two major types of in-display fingerprint scanners: optical (a more basic approach), and ultrasonic (a more advanced sensor). He confirms that the Galaxy S10 will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and its advantages are quite notable. These types of scanners are faster in recognizing the fingerprint, and also utilize a larger recognition area. He claims that as much as 30 percent of the screen can be utilized to recognize the fingerprint.

With this technology, and what he refers to as “new screen technology” (without detailing), he claims that Samsung and the Galaxy S10 will be ahead of the competition. For at least the first half of 2019, Samsung will have the upper hand and these features will be exclusive to them. We’ll have to wait and see, as the competition is usually quick to catch up.

In 2019, at least half a year, S10's ultrasound and new screen technology are Samsung's exclusive. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 2, 2018

Image: PhoneArena