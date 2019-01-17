One of the main features of the Galaxy S10, at least for the base and the flagship models, will be the use of the new in-display fingerprint scanner technology. This allows Samsung to get rid of the physical home button (where previous scanners were placed), while steel keeping biometric features part of the package. The technology Samsung will allegedly use will be ultrasonic, according to rumors, which is faster and smarter than the cheaper, optical counterpart.

However, there seems to be a bit of a problem with that. According to case maker Armadillotek, the in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 is not working if there’s a screen protector applied to the display. In a recent tweet, the case maker said it decided to no longer include screen protectors with future Galaxy S10 cases.

This comes as a surprise as screen protectors offer an extra layer of protection against scratches and even glass breaking. That’s not to say that Armadillotek is wrong, it’s just difficult to comprehend how such new technology could bring these limitations, and how Samsung didn’t think about it. Also, it’s possible that the materials these screen protectors are made out of might need some compatibility tweaking. For now, we’ll have to take their word on it, as they claim to have tested screen protectors on real Galaxy S10 devices.