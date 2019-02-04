Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ get FCC approval

Just in time for the grand unveiling on February 20, the Federal Communications Commission has approved all Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ models. Now, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but is should come as a surprise either that the certifications don’t bring anything new to the table.

Judging by the model numbers, we’ll have the Galaxy S10e SM-G970U, the Galaxy S10 SM-G973U, the Galaxy S10+ SM-G975U. These should be all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chip, as they are U.S. models, and in case you are missing a model or two, like the 5G version, or the Galaxy S10 X, well, they were either just rumors, or will join the party at a later time, which we know it should be true in case of the 5G variant.

All major LTE bands are listed as compatible, in addition to Bluetooth LE, NFC, MST (for Samsung Pay), as well as 802.11ax WiFi. Now, all we need is to see what else they can surprise us with, and, of course, the prices.

Check them out at the FCC: 1, 2, 3