Samsung seems to be taking a page out of its main competitor’s (Huawei) book. The Chinese smartphones have been historically shipping with a pre-installed screen protector, and it seems like Samsung is doing the same with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. We’ve seen this first-hand in our hands-on. In case you missed it, check it out below. There’s also some screen protector peeling action going on, on two devices, simultaneously!

An overlooked post from February 25 on Samsung’s Community website makes the information official.

Samsung’s upcoming new flagship Galaxy S10 will be shipped with factory pre-installed screen protector manufactured by Samsung. This is applicable for all global subsidiaries and for all variants of Galaxy S10.

While we’ve written several posts on Pocketnow regarding how screen protector manufacturers are leaving a hole for the in-display fingerprint scanner, in order for it to function properly, Samsung says “this decision was made to increase overall customer experiences with the improved screen durability and full functionality of the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+”. So, once your device ships, make sure to keep it on as long as you can hold back on peeling it off. A replacement will set you back $29.99.