Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 dummy poses for the camera

The Galaxy S10 dummy you see in the pictures above and below is posing for the camera next to its larger sibling, the Galaxy S10+. Dummies are not real phones, they are used to show off the design either in stores, or by accessory manufacturers, etc.

Still, dummy or not, they give us one more confirmation of the final design of the Galaxy S10. Not that we had any doubts at this point, but this is what you’re going to get on February 20, when the S10 line-up becomes official.

You can spot the Infinity V display, of course, in its dummy mock-up incarnation, with the single camera on the S10, and the dual-front-facers on the Plus. Triple camera setup on the back of both, 3.5mm headphone jack, no buttons on the front, and no fingerprint scanner on the back (as it will be under the display).

That’s all we have for now, but we’re pretty sure this is not the last Galaxy S10 leak-related post we’re writing. It’s the second today, after looking at the Pearl White Galaxy S10 earlier.