Galaxy S10 new champion as DisplayMate’s best screen

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S10, it had noted in its initial releases that the company had its display tested by niche research firm and publication DisplayMate and found that it was the most color accurate and brightest display that has ever been tested by the company. And given the money the chaebol pours into the technology, it should be no surprise.

Well, now we have all the details that indicate the rapid maturity Samsung has demonstrated with its AMOLED displays. Maximum brightness was recorded at 1,215 nits — 19 percent brighter than the S9 — while absolute noticeable color difference of 0.4 deviations.

DisplayMate also found record levels of contrast accuracy, peak luminance, content-dependent color accuracy and content-independent color accuracy.

Full testing details are available at the source link below this story.

