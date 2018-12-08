Android

Galaxy S10 display size leak hints three different models

The internet’s favorite topic for speculation is, nowadays, the Galaxy S10. It is, after all, the next flagship to be announced, and it’s going to happen around MWC 2019, even if not at the Barcelona show. We’ve been hearing several reports about most of its features, but the screen sizes have still not yet been pinned down. According to some rumors, there will be three, according to others, there will be four models.

An earlier report claimed that the entry level phone will not have a curved, but rather a flat screen. Its size was mentioned at 5.8-inches. Subsequent rumors talked about 5.8- and 6.2-inches. Then a “super flagship” Galaxy S10 model was mentioned with 6.7-inch display and 10GB of RAM. Last we heard about the Galaxy S10 display size the report corroborated previous rumors and settled for 5.8-, 6.4-, and 6.7-inches.

Evan Blass has some mockups with display sizes from an unnamed case maker. These mention the model numbers as well as what the case maker believes the screen sizes will be. 5.8- and 6.4- are falling nicely into place with previous chatter. However, a 6.1-inch variant pops up between the two, which is the base model, with the Lite being the smaller, and the Plus being the larger. We’re missing the 6.7-inch model which has not yet been confirmed.

Another thing to note is that these mockups still feature rather large top and bottom bezels (compared to what we’ve seen on screen protector leaks), and the Infinity O cutout is dead center, and not offset, like we’ve previously been hinted.

