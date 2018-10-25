Differences between the Samsung Galaxy S10 models | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we get some new specs for the upcoming Galaxy S10 trio. Samsung just teased the Galaxy A8s, a truly bezel-less phone with their new technology. According to some sources, the OnePlus 6T will be fully supported by Verizon, even if they aren’t making a separate variant for the carrier. We get some predictions from Ming-chi Kuo of what we could see at Apple’s iPad event this October 30. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 9 on eBay.



