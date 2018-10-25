Differences between the Samsung Galaxy S10 models | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, we get some new specs for the upcoming Galaxy S10 trio. Samsung just teased the Galaxy A8s, a truly bezel-less phone with their new technology. According to some sources, the OnePlus 6T will be fully supported by Verizon, even if they aren’t making a separate variant for the carrier. We get some predictions from Ming-chi Kuo of what we could see at Apple’s iPad event this October 30. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 9 on eBay.
- Important differences will come between Samsung Galaxy S10 variants
- This is what a real all display screen looks like, the Samsung Galaxy A8s
- The OnePlus 6T will be available on Verizon according to new rumors
- These are Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions for the Apple event on October 30th
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on sale for its lowest price ever
