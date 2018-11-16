Is this the design of the Galaxy S10?

There are three things we know for sure: 1. there will be a Galaxy S10; 2. it will bring a radical new design, as officials have hinted; 3. Samsung is adopting the notch, or at least a variation on it. There were several concepts shown off at the Developer Conference where Samsung hinted towards the notch. One of them is called the Infinity O display, which simply designates a hole in the screen to house other hardware, like the camera. That punch hole was also hinted by Evan Blass in a recent leak.

Now, the folks over at LetsGoDigital have come across more than 50 smartphone designs Samsung has filed patent for at the Hague International Design System — WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office). They all seem to have two things in common: one, they’re full-screen smartphones, and two, there’s a notch or a punch hole of some sort present on most.

However, only one design was filed in color. The one you see above. You can definitely check out some of the rest, below. While this could mean absolutely nothing, it might very well mean that Samsung is serious about it. The camera cutout is on the left, but it might move to the middle or the opposite side.

In any case, with an expected launch early next year (in the first quarter, or beginning of the second), Samsung should have finalized all of its design preparations. With that in mind, and solely focusing on the design (we talked about other rumors like the fingerprint scanner, processor, etc. in other posts), let us know how would you feel about a Galaxy S10 that looked like this?