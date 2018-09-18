This is one way Samsung could overhaul the Galaxy S10 design

Rumors has it that the Galaxy S10 could sport five cameras in total next year. Three on the back, two on the front. Samsung’s mobile division CEO DJ Koj confirmed a design overhaul for the Galaxy S10, but didn’t go into details. A recent discovery, however, could indicate one way the Galaxy S10 design will be improved.

A certain Samsung SM-G405F running Android 9 was benchmarked on HTML5 Test. Reports lead us to believe that this could be the upcoming Galaxy S10. Said device has a 19:9 aspect ratio screen, which is taller than the current 18.5:9 aspect ratio employed on the Galaxy S9.

Going with a taller screen would allow Samsung to use a larger screen in a phone with the same physical dimensions. By reducing the top and bottom bezels, a more full screen display effect can be achieved without affecting the general aspect of the housing.

All this seems random for now, and the model number doesn’t look like a Galaxy S model number. Reports claim that this is something Samsung has been doing in the past though. We’ll have to wait a tad more and see. After all, the Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s iPhone X, a ten-year anniversary model. It should impress!