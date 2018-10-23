Galaxy S10 with crazy no-bezel tech | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung has the technology to deliver a fully bezelless smartphone and it may come to the Galaxy S10. OnePlus changed their October 30 event to October 29 due to Apple’s recent announcement. Samsung is also working on a laptop with a foldable display as they feel that laptops need innovation. Some Google Pixel users are left with no fix for a major camera bug. We end today’s show with deals for the Lenovo Smart Display.


