Galaxy S10 with crazy no-bezel tech | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung has the technology to deliver a fully bezelless smartphone and it may come to the Galaxy S10. OnePlus changed their October 30 event to October 29 due to Apple’s recent announcement. Samsung is also working on a laptop with a foldable display as they feel that laptops need innovation. Some Google Pixel users are left with no fix for a major camera bug. We end today’s show with deals for the Lenovo Smart Display.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 won’t have a notch, and could show how to get rid of it
- OnePlus 6T event rescheduled for October 29
- Sometimes Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones don’t save photos
- Samsung foldable laptop coming with flexible display
- The Lenovo Smart Display is starting to get discounts at Best Buy
