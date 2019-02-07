On Pocketnow Daily, leaks of the Galaxy S10E and more S10 Plus color variants. New patents of the Galaxy Note X show that we could be getting an S Pen with a built in camera. Apple’s chief of retail, Angela Ahrendts, is resigning this April. LG just showed off two new impressive OLED screens at ISE 2019. We end today’s show with Spotify purchasing two podcast companies: Gimlet and Anchor.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: what to expect from all these phones

– Ceramic Black Galaxy S10+ shows itself, and its ceramic back

– Samsung Galaxy S10e massive leak: phone has no more secrets

– Will Samsung put a camera inside the S-Pen this year

– Apple retail chief resigning in April, replacement named

– LG Transparent OLED displays officially introduced at ISE 2019

– Spotify announces Gimlet acquisition, also buys Anchor podcast company