Android

Galaxy S10 Ceramic Back, Galaxy Note X S Pen with camera? – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, leaks of the Galaxy S10E and more S10 Plus color variants. New patents of the Galaxy Note X show that we could be getting an S Pen with a built in camera. Apple’s chief of retail, Angela Ahrendts, is resigning this April. LG just showed off two new impressive OLED screens at ISE 2019. We end today’s show with Spotify purchasing two podcast companies: Gimlet and Anchor.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: what to expect from all these phones
Ceramic Black Galaxy S10+ shows itself, and its ceramic back
Samsung Galaxy S10e massive leak: phone has no more secrets
Will Samsung put a camera inside the S-Pen this year
Apple retail chief resigning in April, replacement named
LG Transparent OLED displays officially introduced at ISE 2019
Spotify announces Gimlet acquisition, also buys Anchor podcast company

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Apple, Galaxy S10, LG, Pocketnow Daily, Samsung, Spotify, Video
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!