Alleged Galaxy S10+ case gets leaked, hints at phone size

There is really no shortage of rumors, leaks, and reports when it comes to Samsung’s 2019 flagship line-up. We’ve recently seen an alleged Galaxy S10+ screen protector that hinted towards minimal bezels, something we’ve been constantly hearing these past couple of months. Now we’re seeing (video embedded below) an alleged Galaxy S10+ case, and it offers several hints towards the phone itself.

First things first: if the case is legit, and truly speaks about the size of the Galaxy S10+, then the phone will be comparable in size with the Galaxy S9+. This means that with the Infinity O display and a more bezel-less approach, the Galaxy S10+ will likely bring a larger screen to the same form factor. The S9+ has a 6.2-inch screen, and the OPPO Find X (which fits the case nicely) has a 6.4-inch screen, indicating that this is likely the size we’re going to get on the Galaxy S10+.

Also, if the case is legit, we’ll have to expect a horizontal camera arrangement on the back of the phone, rather than a vertical one. How many cameras there will be is yet unknown but, Samsung will likely go for either three or four. The video also suggests that the headphone jack will be retained as well. However, it is too early to tell at this point, and, as always with accessory leaks, treat everything with a healthy dose of skepticism at this point.