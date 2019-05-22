Galaxy S10 and S10+ leak in new, Cardinal Red color

What you are looking at, above and below, are leaked images of what appears to be an upcoming new color for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. It is called Cardinal Red, and, according to the report, it will be coming soon.

There’s no indication or hint whether this new color option will also be available for the lower-end Galaxy S10E. Also, the report doesn’t mention whether this new color will see a worldwide roll-out, or it will be confined to a single or handful of markets.

The Galaxy S10 comes in four colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, and Prism Blue. The Galaxy S10+ adds two additional shades, the Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. With this new Cardinal Red, you will be able to choose, if available in your region, a more vivid color to show off.