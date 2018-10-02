Android

Galaxy S10 camera specs hinted in leak

Contents
Galaxy S10 camera

The Galaxy S10 was believed to become the first triple-camera Samsung smartphone. In this particular case, it was another phone that took the title: the Galaxy A7. Unrelated to the camera, but the Galaxy S10 was also rumored to be the first Samsung phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In this case as well, it might not happen as another Samsung phone could feature it first.

The Galaxy S10 camera will indeed be a triple-lens setup, according to reports, and the most recent one talks about its possible specs. The report claims the main sensor will be similar to the one on the S9. That means 12-megapixel F1.5/2.4 variable aperture lens. Additionally, there will be a 16-megapixel sensor with F1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view. The third could be a 13-megapixel F2.4 aperture sensor.

Galaxy S10 camera

The information comes from the table that’s been tweeted below, where you can also see pixel sizes, as well as the field of view numbers for all three cameras. Earlier reports have hinted this exact same setup, so we will use it as a reference for now. The Galaxy S10 is expected to launch next year, around February or March. We’ll of course let you know everything in-between, if it’s worth mentioning and credible.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
SamMobile
Source
Twitter
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy S10, Leaks, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.