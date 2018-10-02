Galaxy S10 camera specs hinted in leak

The Galaxy S10 was believed to become the first triple-camera Samsung smartphone. In this particular case, it was another phone that took the title: the Galaxy A7. Unrelated to the camera, but the Galaxy S10 was also rumored to be the first Samsung phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In this case as well, it might not happen as another Samsung phone could feature it first.

The Galaxy S10 camera will indeed be a triple-lens setup, according to reports, and the most recent one talks about its possible specs. The report claims the main sensor will be similar to the one on the S9. That means 12-megapixel F1.5/2.4 variable aperture lens. Additionally, there will be a 16-megapixel sensor with F1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view. The third could be a 13-megapixel F2.4 aperture sensor.

The information comes from the table that’s been tweeted below, where you can also see pixel sizes, as well as the field of view numbers for all three cameras. Earlier reports have hinted this exact same setup, so we will use it as a reference for now. The Galaxy S10 is expected to launch next year, around February or March. We’ll of course let you know everything in-between, if it’s worth mentioning and credible.