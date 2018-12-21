Galaxy S10 to have minimal bezels, special Bright Night camera mode

Smartphones with model numbers that are attributed to upcoming Galaxy S10 models have surfaced on browser benchmark sites. SM-G970, SM-G973 and SM-G975 are believed to become the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. Another SM-G977 is reportedly going to pop up later, and will likely be the 5G version of the S10.

Benchmark results for some of these indicate, through their display resolutions, that the displays will have a 19:9 aspect ratio. This, compared to the current 18.5:9 ratio used on the Galaxy S9, indicates an even taller display. An even taller display will lead to even smaller bezels, which can be achieved by utilizing a punch-hole display, which Samsung calls Infinity O.

On to the camera: XDA Developers looked at the One UI Android Pie-based beta, and discovered a camera mode called Bright Night. This could be something similar to Google’s Night Sight, OnePlus’ Nightscape, Honor’s Super Bright Mode, Huawei’s Night Mode, and Xiaomi’s Night Scene mode. It would basically operate similarly to all the competitor’s features, taking multiple snaps and combining them, with the resulting final one being brighter. This is how Samsung describes the mode: “Take multiple shots and combine them to get brighter, clearer pictures in low light without using the flash”.