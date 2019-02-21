Android

Galaxy S10’s Bixby button now has option to open any app

The new Galaxy S10 devices still have that darned Bixby button located too close to the volume rocker — just like it’s been on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8. Sure, Samsung has tried nailing down what developers could do with that button, but, after plenty of retaliation, it has ultimately relented to having users at least not have to deal with its slow-to-grow, annoying-to-manage artificial intelligence service.

Well, after some hands-on time, The Verge has found out that the S10 has new contextual behaviors for when users press, double-press the Bixby key. The settings mandate that one of those actions must open the Bixby app and that Bixby Voice will be opened with a long-press. But for the other press action, users can choose to assign an app to open — be it Google Assistant or anything else. Or, that action can just trigger no action at all.

No word on when or even if Samsung will bring this feature to older devices from the Note 9 back to the S8 — the feature is independent of the One UI and Android Pie update.

Via
The Verge
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Bixby, Bixby key, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e, News, Samsung, software updates, Unpacked
