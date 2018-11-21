Galaxy S10 bezels hinted by alleged screen protector leak

Nobody can stop the Galaxy S10 rumors and leaks. We’ve heard about colors, screen sizes, cameras, 5G, and we’ve even seen a purported leak of the base model’s Infinity O screen assembly with a punch hole in it. This time around, we’ve got some screen protectors, but we urge you to keep really skeptical about this, as the two sources don’t really seem to tell the same story.

First, we have the image above, which seems to be for the higher-end Galaxy S10, and for the Galaxy S10+. They will purportedly employ 3D glass technology, and you can clearly see the insanely reduced bezels. As a matter of fact, the earpiece itself seems to reside at the very top of the already thin bezel.

On the other hand, we have the images below which show off a screen protector or film, but this time around, without a cutout. This is one major inconsistency which makes us question the legitimacy of at least one, if not both of these leaks. One key takeaway still exists. As we strive towards an all-screen-smartphone, manufactures are trying hard to minimize bezels as much as they can, until they can get rid of them. Samsung seems to have taken this mission seriously, but, until we hear or see more evidence, we’ll just leave it at that.

Source 2: Weibo