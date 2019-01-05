Leak reveals Galaxy S10 battery sizes

The image you see above showing off cases for the Galaxy S10 is not important because of the cases per se. Granted, they seem to indicate less hardware on the back for the Galaxy S10 lite, which could mean a lack of a heart-rate or fingerprint scanner, or the lack of an additional camera. What’s important is the numbers scribbled below the screen sizes, which seem to indicate the battery capacity in these models. Coming from Ice universe who has a pretty good track record with Samsung leaks, we can be a little bit less skeptical with this information.

From right to left: the entry-level Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by a 3,100mAh battery, according to the leak. Previous rumors suggested the same battery rating, so a confirmation is always good to be had. The standard Galaxy S10 will allegedly feature a 3,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10+ will have a 4,000mAh battery.

Of course, there could be two more Galaxy S10 models, both of them featuring 5G capabilities, as we have previously heard. In that case, it would make sense for Samsung to equip them with larger batteries, but the phone-maker’s strategy is not known at the moment.

If these numbers turn out to be true, it will all come down to the power efficiency of the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9820 processors, as well as the optimizations in One UI. The same source says “Galaxy S10 series charging power is not less than 20W”. We’ll see how fast that is.