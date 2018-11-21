Android

Galaxy S10 with 6 cameras, Google Pixel 3 bugs | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly bring six cameras along with 5G capabilities. Other rumors provide alleged sizes for the display of the Galaxy S10 along with leaks of the Infinity-O display being used. A new bug has been found in Pixel devices that won’t let you open your camera. OnePlus is launching an eSIM-based international roaming program with the new update for OnePlus 6 devices. We end today’s show with Apple announcing their deals for Black Friday.


