If you want to be an early adopter of the 5G technology, and you can afford it, Verizon opened up its pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. The phone will hit stores on May 16, but you can pre-order yours already for $1,299.99 or $1,399.99, depending on whether you choose the 256- or the 512GB storage option. There are also options to choose 24 monthly payments, so check out the link in the description if you want to grab yours. Verizon will throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds, as well as a free Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack.

The Korea Herald points out that the Galaxy S10 5G is more expensive in the United States than it is in South Korea, its home market, where it has been available since April 5. In Korea, the phone goes for 1.39 million won, which translates to $1,200, and 1.56 million won, or roughly $1,340. That’s about $60-$100 cheaper than what Verizon and Samsung are asking for the phone in the US.