Galaxy P30 pictures debunk in-display fingerprint scanner rumors

Last week we saw a report claiming that the Galaxy S10 will not be the first Samsung to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. While it makes sense, considering the company’s new mobile strategy, it turns out that the Galaxy P30 won’t be it either. The report claimed that a certain SM-G6200 model, believed to be the Galaxy P30, will bring an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, while the S10 will bring an ultrasonic one.

Said SM-G6200 has visited the Chinese regulator TENAA, and the pictures listed are telling. They reveal the fact that the back, in addition to the dual-camera system, will sport a fingerprint scanner. You can see it in the image above. This puts the Galaxy P30 rumors, and its alleged in-display fingerprint scanner, to rest.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there will not be a Samsung device, before the Galaxy S10 next year, with an in-display fingerprint scanner. What it simply testifies to is that the Galaxy P30, or SM-G6200, will not be the one. But, since we’re looking at this phone, the TENAA listing mentions a 5.9-inch screen and a 3,300mAh, for what will most likely be a mid-ranger.