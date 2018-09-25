We thought the upcoming Galaxy S10 will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature triple-cameras. Instead, the recently announced Galaxy A7 features three cameras on the back. Similarly, we thought the Galaxy S10 will be the first Galaxy to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, it will likely be the Galaxy P30 and P30 Plus, rumored to be aimed at the Chinese market.

It should come as a surprise, though. Two weeks ago, we heard about Samsung’s new mobile strategy. The Korean phone-maker is planning on bringing flagship features to cheaper, mid-range models first, focusing on the flagships later. This might be the case with the Galaxy P30 as well, which rumors from China claim will be the first to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

According to hear-say, the Galaxy P30 will feature an LCD screen. This will absolutely place it in a mid-range category, confirming Samsung’s new strategy. Additionally, being an LCD display, it also means that the fingerprint scanner behind the glass will be an optical one, and not ultrasonic.

A very interesting fact is the choice for the name. Samsung is using P30 for a Chinese phone. Huawei, a Chinese phone manufacturer (and now Samsung’s main competitor), announced the P20 and P20 Pro models this year. It will most likely introduce the P30 and P30 Pro next year, but by that time, another P30 phone will already be available in China: the Samsung Galaxy P30, model number SM-G6200.

Samsung may use UD fingerprint on new smartphone for China market. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) September 5, 2018

Confirm:Phoenix is the SM-G6200. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) September 20, 2018