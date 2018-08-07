Galaxy Note9 Value Pack pops up as new leak reveals yet unknown features



The Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note9 is happening in two days, and the general feeling is that we know everything about the phone. It is expected to cost at least as much as the Note8 back in its day, but the photo above and below might raise your eyebrows. Leaked on a Facebook Page, a so-called Galaxy Note9 Value Pack is allegedly depicted in these photographs.

To be honest, we’re not quite sure whether this package is a retail packaging, or a reviewer’s kit. Samsung sent us a similar package when we unboxed the Note8 (go ahead, check the video for proof). In any case, this Note9 Value Pack bundle contains, as seen below, a pair of AKG headphones, a Galaxy Note9 case, a car charger, a cable, and an unknown 3M item.

It is also unknown where exactly these pictures were taken, but we can clearly see a shopping cart, so it could be a retail or an office location. No word on pricing or any other details, but the 128GB variant of the Galaxy Note9 should set you back around $1,000.

Onto the exciting part: we think we know almost everything about the phone, but a recent reddit post sheds some light on features that are yet unknown. You can find them all below. Some of them you might have heard elsewhere, some might be new. Let us know what it is from the list that you find exciting!