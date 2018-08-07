Android

Galaxy Note9 Value Pack pops up as new leak reveals yet unknown features

The Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note9 is happening in two days, and the general feeling is that we know everything about the phone. It is expected to cost at least as much as the Note8 back in its day, but the photo above and below might raise your eyebrows. Leaked on a Facebook Page, a so-called Galaxy Note9 Value Pack is allegedly depicted in these photographs.

To be honest, we’re not quite sure whether this package is a retail packaging, or a reviewer’s kit. Samsung sent us a similar package when we unboxed the Note8 (go ahead, check the video for proof). In any case, this Note9 Value Pack bundle contains, as seen below, a pair of AKG headphones, a Galaxy Note9 case, a car charger, a cable, and an unknown 3M item.

It is also unknown where exactly these pictures were taken, but we can clearly see a shopping cart, so it could be a retail or an office location. No word on pricing or any other details, but the 128GB variant of the Galaxy Note9 should set you back around $1,000.

Onto the exciting part: we think we know almost everything about the phone, but a recent reddit post sheds some light on features that are yet unknown. You can find them all below. Some of them you might have heard elsewhere, some might be new. Let us know what it is from the list that you find exciting!

preorder comes with either a Wireless AKG noise cancellating headphones ($299 retail) or Fortnite Gaming package OR get both for $99

Samsung will sell s-pens so users can pick different colors

40 seconds of s-pen charging gives you 30 MINUTES of use

S-pen shutter button mechanic lets you double tap the button to flip camera mode

the color of your s-pen will be the color of your off-screen memo font

6.4 inch but VERY similar footprint as note 8, it fit my note 8 case

new camera features AI technology, which optimizes the camera based on the type of landscape, person, animal, food, etc.

new camera also has speech bubbles that pop out if it detects your picture having any imperfections (blurriness, eyes blinking, hand shaking too much, etc.)

only need to use HDMI cable to turn note 9 into DEX, no need for the dex pad

while using DEX, you can use the note 9 to take off screen notes in case you’re watching say a presentation or video Galaxy Watch (no longer called gear s4)

comes in 46 mm and 42 mm sizes to suit men and women

features a new rose gold color

bigger sized watch can last “7 days”, and is similar footprint to the Gear Sport

DOES NOT have MST technology, only NFC for Samsung Pay

features 40 workout modes compared to the 10 in GS3

Besides that, whatever you’ve read via leaks are mostly correct, including internal specs, battery, phone variants, accessories.

