Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Note9 with guaranteed delivery by August 24

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 announcement is happening a week from today, on August 9. We’ve seen and heard all the leaks and rumors, so we pretty much know what to expect. The Note9 Unpacked event is taking place two weeks earlier this year (Note8 was unveiled on August 23, 2017). Now Samsung, without specifying that it’s the Note 9 (though it refers to it as the “next Galaxy”, allows you to reserve yours.

If you want to get the Galaxy Note9 first with, early access to pre-order, and benefit from guaranteed delivery by August 24, make sure to follow the source link below and register. Samsung also invites you to trade-in an eligible device, and save up to $450. There are a couple of fine-print paragraphs you might want to read before registering, to know exactly what it is that you sign up for.

As far as the “next Galaxy” is concerned, expect a familiar design, 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity Display, Exynos 9810 or Snapdragon 845 (depending on region), 6GB RAM, dual cameras on the back, eight-megapixel webcam, and a battery life Samsung is already bragging about.