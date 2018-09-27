Galaxy Note9 price: what to look for, and how to buy smart

Depending on who you ask, the Galaxy Note9 is arguably the best smartphone of 2018, or the best smartphone out there. Even if you’re a tad skeptical, you’ll probably admit that the Galaxy Note9 should be on your radar, on your smartphone shopping shortlist.

Samsung’s fall flagship has the looks, the smarts, as well as something that is very important in a smartphone today: the futureproof factor. It packs, depending on your region, either an Exynos 9810, or a Snapdragon 945 processor. Those are really fast, futureproof SoCs to own, even in a fast-moving industry like 2018. With either 8- or 6GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB, that’s as premium as it gets.

We don’t even have to mention the state-of-the-art 6.4-inch Super-AMOLED Infinity Display, the dual-cameras on the back, or the S-Pen (which frankly, you might or might not use, but it’s definitely good to have).

So, with such a great offering, you’d obviously want to make a solid purchasing decision. Unless big screens (or something else for that matter) are really a turn-off for you, the Galaxy Note9 is one appealing smartphone.

Sadly, it is also one very expensive smartphone. Prices for flagship devices have gone way up, to a point where the $1,000 threshold could be a real indicator of the premium attributes you are buying into. The reality, however, is that the same $1,000 threshold is a big factor in deciding whether you want to invest that amount in a piece of technology. The trigger is in your hand to pull, but there are several options you can take into consideration when it comes to the Galaxy Note9 price.

Galaxy Note9 Price

The fact of the matter is that if you’re living in the US, buying new from Samsung or a partner carrier will at least set you back $999. Regardless if you buy unlocked, or from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, or US Cellular, that’s the price you’ll most likely end up paying. Go for the 512GB version and the price goes up to $1,249.99.

Luckily, there are a few things you can do to lower the Galaxy Note9 price and make your investment bearable.

Buy from Samsung or a partner carrier or retailer and look for trade-in options. For instance, you can shave off $300 easily if you trade in your old Samsung, Apple, LG, or even Google smartphone. That’s an option Samsung is offering you, and, depending on your old device, you might get up to a third of your investment back. Check for that before buying, and make sure to read the terms that apply, and the eligibility requirements.

There’s always the option of buying a used Galaxy Note9. The Galaxy Note9 price in case of used devices is usually much lower than the price of a new one. Avoid making the mistake of thinking that a used smartphone is a beaten-up smartphone. There are really good, mint-condition, second-hand used smartphones out there which are just as good as new. You just have to know where to look.

Gazelle for instance is a perfect place to look for used smartphones. The Galaxy Note9 might not be available yet (or the limited number of units for sale might have already sold when you look), but it’s a great place to look for good prices on used smartphones. The advantage of Gazelle is that devices are verified and certified before listed.

Swappa is also a great place to consider. Opposed to Gazelle, on Swappa you can already find plenty of listing for the Samsung S-Pen flagship. Galaxy Note9 prices are starting at $750 on Swappa, and they vary depending on carrier, storage, and condition. The advantage of Swappa, just like Gazelle, is that devices are verified and certified before listed.

This might be more than what you’d pay for a brand-new device with a trade-in option, but not everyone has a device they can, or are willing to, trade in.

Another thing to look for is the BoGo deals. Many carriers and e-tailer/retailers offer Buy One Get One Free deals where the conditions are easy to accept and apply. Even if you don’t need the second phone, you can easily recover your investment, or part of it, by selling off the second unit that you don’t need, as a brand-new device.

And then there’s the other option of waiting. It is a tad hard, especially when you must have the latest and greatest, but understand that prices are going to go down, especially for the used smartphones. The holiday shopping season, which is not that far out, will also bring great discounts. Whether it’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or around Christmas, you can save a significant amount if you hold on just little bit. After all, it’s not an easy decision (especially on your wallet).