Galaxy Note9 pre-orders to start one day earlier as Samsung tries to boost sales



“Samsung is seeking last-minute measures to boost sales of the new phones after recording lower-than-expected sales of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones in the first half of the year”, an industry official told The Korea Herald. After the official unveiling today, Note9 pre-orders were supposed to go live on Tuesday in Korea, claims the report.

That date was reportedly moved to Monday on its home turf, where carriers are busy with preparing Note9 pre-orders and reservations. This decision was taken after alleged discussions with Samsung in trying to boost sales. Industry estimates claim that less than 19.2 million flagship units were shipped between March and June. Under these circumstances, the report suggests that Samsung is doing everything in its power to boost sales and regain momentum.

The Note9 to be unveiled today will feature a 6.4-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, a smarter S-Pen, 128- and 512GB flavors, paired with 6- and 8GB of RAM, as well as Bixby 2.0.