Galaxy Note9 pre-orders blew the Galaxy S9 away

A report from Korea is citing information from carriers to unveil that the recently announced Galaxy Note9 pre-orders are outperforming those of the Galaxy S9. Not only that, but the margin seems to be quite impressive. “The number of preorders for the Galaxy Note 9 is roughly 30 to 50 percent higher than the Galaxy S9“, said an unnamed carrier source.

Still, it is only 80 percent of the pre-orders for the Note8, claims the same source, which can mean several things. The Note8 was a real success, especially that it arrived to fill in the hole the Note7 left after its battery issues. It could also mean that Galaxy S9 sales were even weaker than they were reported, though Samsung disagrees. It could also mean, and we’re inclined to go with this one, that the South Korean market is a tad different from the others.

The report is referring to Samsung’ s home turf. Whether the situation is identical on other key Samsung markets is unknown. Still, it’s good to have some sort of Galaxy Note9 pre-order performance information, even if it is partial.