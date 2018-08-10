Galaxy Note9 pre-order live at B&H complete with freebies
B&H kicked off its Galaxy Note9 pre-order campaign, and the choices you have are 128- and 512GB variants, as well as Lavender Purple or Ocean Blue versions. By this time you probably know everything you need to know about the new Galaxy that was announced yesterday. We went hands-on with the device and we’ll have plenty more coverage on it.
Whether first impressions are all you need in order to pull the trigger, or you prefer waiting for reviews to start popping up, is a choice you’ll have to make. However, if you decide to go for the Note9 pre-order at this point, B&H has got you covered, and they throw in free goodies worth $519.
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 SM-N960 128GB Smartphone (Lavender Purple) – $999.99
Samsung Galaxy Note9 SM-N960 128GB Smartphone (Ocean Blue) – $999.99
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 SM-N960 512GB Smartphone (Lavender Purple) – $1,249.99
Samsung Galaxy Note9 SM-N960 512GB Smartphone (Ocean Blue) – $1,249.99
When you go for the Note9 pre-order above, you get, for free:
- Choice of Wireless Charger Duo, SAN6100TWEGU or SAN6100TBEGU + a free DeX Pad SAEEM5100TBE – total value of $219
- A choice of an AKG noise cancelling headphones ($299 value) or the unique Fortnite Galaxy skin with 15,000 V-bucks ($150 value) for free—or both ($449 value) for $99 through Shop Samsung app.
