

Update: Samsung just accidentally published (and quickly pulled, SamMobile saved) the below official Galaxy Note9 video. Key features shown off in the video are the new S-Pen, all day battery life, support for 512GB microSD cards, and a possible 512GB version of the device.

Don’t bother hitting the source link! The page has been taken down, but not before being immortalized in screenshots, like the one you see below. Someone in New Zealand got really excited about Samsung’s “most powerful phone yet” and has published a pre-order page. Granted, the pre-order button didn’t really work, according to those who were lucky to visit the page before it went offline.

The story here is the fact that, in case you had any doubts, Samsung has officially confirmed the Galaxy Note9 name for the device it will unveil next week. The company has been teasing the “next Galaxy” and, in the US, has also kicked off a reservation (not pre-order) program.

The version of the Galaxy Note9 that is being heavily pushed is the blue variant. Coral or not, it will probably be the “image” of the Galaxy Note9 and will arrive with a yellow S-Pen. Granted, its end will be blue to match the phone’s color.

