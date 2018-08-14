Galaxy Note9 display raises the bar, claim DisplayMate superlatives

Now that the next Galaxy is out there, close inspection and dissection begins. DisplayMate reached the conclusion that “even with our new tougher grading standards and new tests, the Galaxy Note9 receives 100% All Green Very Good to Excellent Ratings in All Categories, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade“.

The Note9 display is a 6.4-inch, 3K (2960×1440) Quad HD+ Super AMOLED panel is 27 percent brighter than the Galaxy Note8. It is also more power efficient, consuming 1.10 watts of power. This is an 8 percent improvement over its predecessor.

The Galaxy Note9 display also excels in other key areas as well, like 32 percent higher contrast rating for high ambient light. Color accuracy is top-notch as well, but if you want to read more superlatives, check out the source link or head over to DisplayMate.