Galaxy Note9 benchmark results poorer than iPhone X



In a world where benchmark results still matter, the iPhone X outperforms the newly announced Note9. As Galaxy Note9 benchmark results are popping up, the phone is being compared to Apple’s $1,000-phone, the iPhone X. We know that benchmark results don’t always reflect real-life performance, and we’ve seen plenty of instances where test results were skewed, to say the least.

For what it’s worth, if you’re into the numbers, the Galaxy Note9 benchmark score for Multicore in GeekBench 4 was 8,876. Apple’s last year iPhone X still comes out at the top with its 10,357 points, and the OnePlus 6 (8GB RAM) just a hair above the Note9 at 9.088.

The phone used in this Galaxy Note9 benchmark is the version that packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can bump that up to 8GB and 512GB if you spend an extra $250.

In 3DMark Slingshot Extreme 3.1, the Galaxy Note9 scored 4,639, while the iPhone X clocked at 4,994. The OnePlus 6 won this round with its 5,124 points.

Check out more benchmark results at the source link below, and drop us a line on whether benchmarks matter to you or not.