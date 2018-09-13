Android

Galaxy Note8 update brings Super Slow-Motion and AR Emoji

If you haven’t pulled the trigger on the Galaxy Note9 yet, it’s because you are probably holding on to the Note8, which is still a great phone. Or you have an older device, and you think the Note9 is too expensive; you can buy a Note8 at a great price now. In any case, last year’s Note just got better as a new Galaxy Note8 update has been pushed out.

It might take a little time until it reaches your device, but it’s worth it. In addition to the bugfixes and security improvement, it also brings new camera features. AR Emoji was introduced with the Galaxy S9, and it is also present on the Note9. Since it doesn’t require any special hardware, it makes sense for Samsung to deliver the software to the Note8. With this mode you can create a digital version of you, or, in other words, emojify yourself.

Super Slow-Motion is pretty self-explanatory. It allows you to record dramatic clips to slow down the action. However, the update doesn’t mention the framerate (FPS) that your Note8 will be able to produce these clips at.

This Galaxy Note8 update is rolling out as we speak in France, but it will most likely get to your device too, sooner or later.

