Samsung unveiled its latest and greatest Galaxy Note20 Ultra today. It features maxed-out specifications, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Hence, we decided to compare the two phones. And here’s how similar or different they are.

Design and display

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra measures 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 208 grams. The S-Pen on the other hand, measures 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm and weighs 3.04 grams. It is Bluetooth enabled and has a battery standby time of up to 24 hours. It supports 4,096 pressure levels. The phone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It features a 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, which sports a punch-hole notch. It has a resolution of 3,088 x 1,440 at 496 PPI. Further, the smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is HDR10+ certified as well.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra measures 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm (6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 in). It weighs 222 grams. Further, the phone is IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) as well. It features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a screen to body ratio of 89.9%. It has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels at 511 PPI. Further, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ as well.

Hardware and Battery

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, paired with SD X55 modem. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 512GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. The device supports one Nano SIM and one microSD card slot. Sensors onboard include Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor. The audio is managed by stereo speakers tuned by AKG. It features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Further, wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC wireless charging compatible with WPC.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with the X55 5G modem and paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internals storage. Plus, there is an option for 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which is expandable using a microSDXC card. It features stereo speakers as well. It also supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G networks and runs Android 10 like the Note20 Ultra. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, and Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W.

Cameras

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with laser auto focus. The primary lens is of 108MP. It supports PDAF and OIS. It has a pixel size of 0.8μm and f/1.8 aperture. Further, it comes with a 1/1.33-inch image sensor size. The second camera is 12MP ultra-wide-angle. It has a 120-degree field-of-view and 1.4μm pixel size. The third camera is a 12MP telephoto lens that has a f/3.0 aperture and 1.0μm pixel size. It comes with features like 5x optical zoom, up to 50x super resolution zoom and tracking AF. On the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a quad-camera array that contains a main 108MP f/1.8, 26mm wide-angle primary shooter, a Periscope 48 MP, f/3.6, 102mm telephoto sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm ultrawide and a Time of Flight camera for #d sensing. This camera’s Space Zoom will give you 10X Hybrid Optic Zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X, and to top it all off, it also includes a 40MP selfie camera.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.9″ edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified

120Hz refresh rate 6.9″ (1440 x 3200 pixels),

20:9 aspect ratio, 511 PPI

120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support SoC Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 12GB / 16GB Storage 128GB / 512GB

expandable up to 1TB with microSD card 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Cameras Rear: 108MP (f/1.8), 0.8μm, 1/1.33″ with OIS

12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 120 ̊ FOV

12MP (f/3.0) Telephoto

Laser AF



Front: 10MP (f/2.2) Rear: 108MP (f/1.8),1/1.33″, 0.8µm with OIS

12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

48MP (f/3.5) telephoto



Front: 40MP Battery 4500mAh with 25W wired fast charging

15W wireless charging, RW 4.5W 5,000 mAh with 45W wired fast charging

15W wireless charging, 9W RW OS Android 10 Android 10

Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is priced at $1,299.99 for the 128GB storage variant that comes with 12GB RAM. As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, its price starts at $1,399.