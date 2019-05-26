Galaxy Note10 won’t be the most creative Samsung phone this year

While the Galaxy Note10 might be the most anticipated Android smartphone in the second half of the year, it might not be the most “creative” one, according to Ice universe. The Note10 is expected to come in two sizes (and two connectivity flavors, for four models in total), but the same Ice universe said the phone will be “the optimization and perfection of Galaxy S10 and Note9”.

We’ve heard about a second Samsung foldable smartphone, but that might not even come out this year, and, even if it does, the report seems to hint something else. The same tweet talks about the Galaxy A representing a “radical innovation”. The Galaxy A80 (image above) testifies to that, with its lifting, swiveling and rotating camera, as well as full-screen design.

We can only speculate that the most “creative” Samsung smartphone this year will be another Galaxy A device, coming towards the third quarter of the year, bringing some real innovation to the table, taking what the A80 brings to another level.