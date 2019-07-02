Samsung Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event scheduled for August 7

The rumor two weeks ago about a possible August 7 Unpacked event in New York City was spot on. Samsung has started sending out official invites to an Unpacked event for 4PM ET on August 7, in New York, basically confirming that it will introduce the Galaxy Note10 line-up at that time.

The invite features an S-Pen and a camera, so there’s no doubt about what we’ll see. However, the appearance of the camera on the invite, next to the S-Pen, can lead to speculation. It could mean that we’re going to see an updated camera system on the Galaxy Note10, and or the Galaxy Note10+. It could also mean that Samsung is trying to subtly hint towards the single punch hole on the Infinity Display, home to a single front-facing unit. Last, but not least, the craziest among the theories is that Samsung has managed to put a camera inside the S-Pen.

If that sounds too strange to believe, check out this patent uncovered at the beginning of the year, describing exactly how a camera can be fitted inside the pointing device.

As for the two Galaxy Note10 models, we’re expected, aside from a spec bump with a faster processor and possibly more RAM, the aforementioned new single punch-hole display, a vertical triple-camera array and a depth sensor on the back, as well as 5G capabilities.

We’ll be in NYC for the Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event and bring you all the news both here and on our YouTube channel.