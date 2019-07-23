Full specs leaked for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+

Yesterday we’ve seen more details emerge about the battery capacity and S-Pen features of the upcoming Note10 devices, but today’s leak encompasses all of the specs for both the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10+. These phones will be announced in little over two weeks, on August 7, at a special New York City event.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will feature a 6.3-inch display with 1080p resolution which, due to the tall aspect ratio, will really be FHD+, as a surprise. The panel will be an Infinity O unit with a punch-hole housing the front-facing camera. The Note10 will be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Samsung Exynos 9825 chip, depending on the region, and will be helped by 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The camera trio on the back consists of a 12MP+12MP+16MP shooter system, and the battery is rated 3,500mAh with 25W fast charging capabilities.

By contrast, the Galaxy Note10+ will feature a 6.8-inch display with 1440p resolution, which corresponds to QHD+. Everything is identical to the regular unit below, except for the RAM that’s boosted to 12GB, the addition of a ToF sensor for the camera system, and the larger battery at 4,300mAh with 45W fast charging.