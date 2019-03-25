Report suggests all the Galaxy Note10 specs we already suspect

If you’ve been following the industry for quite some time, you probably know that there are a lot of similarities between the Galaxy Note and the Galaxy S in its Plus iteration. That is likely going to be the case this year as well, and, while the buzz didn’t wear off of the Galaxy S10 and S10+, with the Galaxy S10 5G not even official yet, and we’re looking at the early Note10 rumors.

We’re beyond all those reports that claimed there will be no Galaxy Note10. The report suggest we’re likely going to see a punch-hole Infinity O display of 6.6- or 6.66-inches, and 1440 x 3040 resolution. The Galaxy S10 5G packs a 6.7-inch screen with the same resolution, so Samsung might recycle that for the Note10. It will still be a step-up from the Note9’s 6.4-inch display.

Then, as it did in the past, Samsung could reuse the processor inside the Galaxy S10. The Note10 will likely be equipped with the same Exynos 9820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 combo. The quad-camera setup will likely stay untouched, as the Note10 will probably inherit the shooters from the Galaxy S10 5G. This means we’ll see a 12 MP+12 MP+16 MP+ToF system. This is in line with what we’ve previously heard.

Additionally, there will likely be a 5G version, just like in the case of the Galaxy S10 5G. …and then there are those other crazy rumors that suggest Samsung will be putting a camera inside the S-Pen.

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Note10 could be just a Galaxy S10 5G with an S-Pen

This is a pretty fail-safe spec-sheet and it follows both logic and Samsung’s past decisions. It serves as a good starting point to compare later rumors down the line with. Samsung is expected to unveil the Note10 in August or September, so there’s plenty of time for gossip.