This is the Samsung Galaxy Note10

…at least, according to Ice universe, who gave this render by Ben Geskin the nod. There were apparently two renders published, one with a double punch-hole, like on the Samsung Galaxy S10+, and one with a single punch hole for its Infinity O display. Apparently, the one with a single punch hole, hence a single front-facing camera, is the one Ice universe considers to be correct.

The render is very similar to the one we’ve seen yesterday, with the occasion of the camera system leak. The render represents an almost full-screen device with no side bezels, and minimal top and bottom ones, with a hole in the display for the selfie shooter, and a quad-camera arrangement that takes a page out of Huawei’s P30 Pro design language.

We’re seeing three shooters vertically aligned on the left, with an LED flash and a ToF sensor to their right. This is, apparently, the modification Samsung had to come up with in order to make room for a larger battery required by 5G network capabilities.

Let us know of your thoughts on whether you think this is legit, and, if yes, whether you like it or not.

Single front camera version pic.twitter.com/BTuNUgyEgz — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 28, 2019