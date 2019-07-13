Another Samsung Galaxy Note10+ render leaks, shows IR blaster

Yesterday we’ve seen a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 render get leaked, and, in a similar manner and fashion, following the same render design principles, we’re getting today’s Galaxy Note10+ render from Evan Blass, via SlashLeaks. This is the same silver/gradient shade we’ve seen leaked in previous renders as well, but, this time around, it shows the top of the device.

This is the first time we’re seeing the top of the Galaxy Note10+ (or Note10, for that matter), and, aside from the SIM tray and the microphone, we’re seeing what appears to be an IR blaster, just above the centered punch-hole in the display.

IR blasters are a dying breed with Huawei being among the few manufacturers to include them on smartphones. It’s not sure whether the regular Note10 will have it too, or it is exclusive to the Note10+, but it’s a great hardware component to have. The last Note products from Samsung to feature an IR blaster were the Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge.

This week the FCC also leaked the phone in a real-life photo, giving us exact measurements for both the phone itself, as well as the display.