Android

This is the Samsung Galaxy Note10

Contents
Galaxy Note10

…at least, according to Ice universe, who gave this render by Ben Geskin the nod. There were apparently two renders published, one with a double punch-hole, like on the Samsung Galaxy S10+, and one with a single punch hole for its Infinity O display. Apparently, the one with a single punch hole, hence a single front-facing camera, is the one Ice universe considers to be correct.

The render is very similar to the one we’ve seen yesterday, with the occasion of the camera system leak. The render represents an almost full-screen device with no side bezels, and minimal top and bottom ones, with a hole in the display for the selfie shooter, and a quad-camera arrangement that takes a page out of Huawei’s P30 Pro design language.

We’re seeing three shooters vertically aligned on the left, with an LED flash and a ToF sensor to their right. This is, apparently, the modification Samsung had to come up with in order to make room for a larger battery required by 5G network capabilities.

Let us know of your thoughts on whether you think this is legit, and, if yes, whether you like it or not.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Twitter
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy Note10, Leaks, News, Note10, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.