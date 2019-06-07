After taking a look yesterday at purported Galaxy Note10 renders, today we’re getting a look, thanks to the same @OnLeaks, at the alleged Galaxy Note10 Pro (or Galaxy Note10 Plus), in the same form of renders from all angles.

The phone has been long rumored to feature a quad-camera setup, but it was just recently that we found out Samsung will likely go with a vertical arrangement. This is what is portrayed in the renders above and below, with the triple shooters on the left, and, to their right, the ToF sensor and the LED flash.

What has been also rumored, but not confirmed by these renders, is the lack of physical buttons. Reports have suggested Samsung would replace those with capacitive or resistive regions on the side of the phone to act as buttons when pressure is exerted upon them. In the renders above and below we do see power and volume rockers, but we do not see a Bixby button, similar to the Note10 renders from yesterday.

162.3 x 77.4 x 7.9mm is what the report suggests the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will measure. The display is hinted at 6.75-inches with QuadHD+ resolution, and a single punch hole in the center as part of the Infinity O display, where the selfie camera will live.

The rest of the specs mentioned by the report suggest a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage, and, of course, 5G support for one of its variants. 45W fast charging should also be present on this model as well.

Except for the screen size and the additional ToF sensor on the back, the two phones, according to what we know up until now, should be identical, including the missing 3.5mm headphone jack port.

You can check out more renders at the source link below.