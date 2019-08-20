Galaxy Note10 preorders twice as many as Galaxy Note9

While this is in no way an indication of the global performance, or the performance altogether, of Samsung’s fall flagship, the Galaxy Note10, it is, however, compared to other metrics an indication of at least interest, and at least in South Korea, for the latest models. According to the most recent reports, in South Korea, preorders during August 9 and August 19 for the Galaxy Note10 surpassed 1.3 million units.

According to The Korea Herald, that’s twice as many Galaxy Note10 units as were pre-ordered Galaxy Note9 units last year. However, this year Samsung had not one, but two models of the device, which inclines the scales a bit in the Note10’s favor.

The publication is citing Samsung in saying that the most popular unit during the period of preorders was the 256-gigabyte Galaxy Note 10+ model in aura glow.