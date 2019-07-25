Galaxy Note10+ 5G comes to Verizon first, pre-orders get a free Note10

Evan Blass has leaked the above promo poster by Verizon, giving us a glimpse of what the carrier has in store for the Galaxy Note10 line-up. Initial rumors suggested that Verizon will have exclusivity on the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, but the wording could suggest otherwise, however, Big Red getting at least a time limited exclusive.

In case we needed more confirmation on the name, there it is: Galaxy Note10+ 5G. Oh, and it doesn’t get more official than this when it comes to the device render.

And those who will pre-order the device, once the launch is over, will get a standard Galaxy Note10 for free from Verizon. It’s a free phone, definitely, but the Galaxy Note10+ 5G should cost around $1,500, making it understandable for Verizon to want to incentivize potential customers.

Both the Galaxy Note10 and the Note10+, with its 5G variant, will be announced at the August 7 special Unpacked event in New York City. We will be there to bring you our usual coverage both here and on our YouTube channel.