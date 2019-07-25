Android

Galaxy Note10+ 5G comes to Verizon first, pre-orders get a free Note10

Contents

Evan Blass has leaked the above promo poster by Verizon, giving us a glimpse of what the carrier has in store for the Galaxy Note10 line-up. Initial rumors suggested that Verizon will have exclusivity on the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, but the wording could suggest otherwise, however, Big Red getting at least a time limited exclusive.

In case we needed more confirmation on the name, there it is: Galaxy Note10+ 5G. Oh, and it doesn’t get more official than this when it comes to the device render.

And those who will pre-order the device, once the launch is over, will get a standard Galaxy Note10 for free from Verizon. It’s a free phone, definitely, but the Galaxy Note10+ 5G should cost around $1,500, making it understandable for Verizon to want to incentivize potential customers.

Both the Galaxy Note10 and the Note10+, with its 5G variant, will be announced at the August 7 special Unpacked event in New York City. We will be there to bring you our usual coverage both here and on our YouTube channel.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Evan Blass (Twitter)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, Android, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Leaks, News, Note10, Note10+ 5G, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.